CM Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

CM Management LLC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Rigel Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.4% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. CM Management LLC owned 0.44% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.83. 18,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,655. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $654.36 million, a P/E ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 1.55. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

