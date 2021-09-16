CM Management LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Arko worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,353,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arko by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arko by 20,670.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,503 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,204,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,508,000. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ ARKO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 38,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,326. Arko Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 377,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $4,049,404.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

