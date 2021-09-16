CM Management LLC Purchases Shares of 90,000 Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000. Atea Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.4% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CM Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Atea Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of AVIR traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.04. 54,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,505. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -50.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.