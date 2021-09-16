CM Management LLC Sells 218,400 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

CM Management LLC cut its holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 218,400 shares during the quarter. inTEST makes up approximately 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CM Management LLC owned about 1.18% of inTEST worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 12.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 52,506 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in inTEST by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,372. inTEST Co. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $137.38 million, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Equities research analysts predict that inTEST Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

