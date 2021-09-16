CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Holdings Increased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 488.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,552 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 342.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

