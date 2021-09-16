Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its target price increased by Barclays from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.77% from the company’s current price.

CCEP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.12.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,516,000 after purchasing an additional 526,274 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,781,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,384,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,420,000 after purchasing an additional 226,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,993,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,965,000 after purchasing an additional 51,643 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,901,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,790,000 after purchasing an additional 77,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

