Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CCHGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

CCHGY traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.