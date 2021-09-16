Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Down 56.1% in August

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,500 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the August 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $103.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.22. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.46.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 479.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COCP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 124.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 152.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COCP. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded on January 2, 2014 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

