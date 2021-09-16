Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Down 61.0% in August

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,300 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the August 15th total of 652,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 595,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CGNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. FMR LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $170,272,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,325,000. American Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,642,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,794,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $27.70 on Thursday. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

