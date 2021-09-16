Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stake Increased by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth $150,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHRS shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Coherus BioSciences stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,838. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

