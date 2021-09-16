Cohort (LON:CHRT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $555.27

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 555.27 ($7.25) and traded as high as GBX 588 ($7.68). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 560 ($7.32), with a volume of 2,257 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 555.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 595.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96. The firm has a market cap of £229.84 million and a PE ratio of 42.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.50. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.79%.

In other news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.82), for a total value of £20,003.04 ($26,134.10).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

