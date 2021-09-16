Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $33.89 on Thursday. Cohu has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller purchased 3,200 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.22 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,444,000 after purchasing an additional 988,991 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter worth about $40,045,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Cohu in the second quarter worth about $29,354,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,357,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 511,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

