Collective Trading Up 1.9% This Week (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Collective coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001683 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Collective has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Collective has a total market capitalization of $212,128.67 and approximately $1,177.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Collective alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00064812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00144171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.07 or 0.00831257 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00047158 BTC.

Collective Profile

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.