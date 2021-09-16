Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 68,634 shares.The stock last traded at $131.23 and had previously closed at $131.84.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,129,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $232,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 48,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

