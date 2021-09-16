Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM stock opened at $101.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.46. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

