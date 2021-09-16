Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $342.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will report sales of $342.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $346.40 million and the lowest is $336.50 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $345.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $66.87 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $83.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average is $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 596.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 939,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,059,000 after acquiring an additional 804,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,059,000 after acquiring an additional 663,915 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 777,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,571,000 after acquiring an additional 190,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,420,000 after purchasing an additional 140,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after purchasing an additional 134,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

