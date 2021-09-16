Community Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Community Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cigna makes up 2.2% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $288,753,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Cigna by 664.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after buying an additional 536,363 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after buying an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,363,000 after buying an additional 403,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.26. 28,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,368. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.57.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Truist lowered their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

