Community Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,700 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Community Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $558,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.87. 449,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,504,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average is $65.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

