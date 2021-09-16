Community Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Community Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Rexnord accounts for approximately 1.7% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RXN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 139,256.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after buying an additional 1,114,050 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $44,947,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 1,932.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,747,000 after buying an additional 822,736 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rexnord by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,107,000 after buying an additional 629,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,840,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of Rexnord stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. Rexnord’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

In other Rexnord news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 46,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $2,907,767.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,657 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.