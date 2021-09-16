Community Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,200 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Community Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of American Tower by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,240 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American Tower by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,143,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

American Tower stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.45. 19,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,718. The stock has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.78.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

