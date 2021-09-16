Community Capital Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,347,000 after purchasing an additional 869,077 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,805,000 after acquiring an additional 649,098 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,109,000 after buying an additional 559,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $117,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $234.87. 35,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

