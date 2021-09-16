Community Capital Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Community Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial makes up approximately 2.4% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after buying an additional 2,335,739 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,978,000 after buying an additional 405,605 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,719,000 after buying an additional 146,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,303,000 after purchasing an additional 351,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,168 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,521 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

FNF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $46.52. 11,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,216. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

