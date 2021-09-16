Community Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group accounts for about 1.6% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of ABG traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.93. 1,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,433. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.84 and its 200 day moving average is $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

