Community Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Community Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 185,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.84. 6,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,635. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

