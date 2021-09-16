Community Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after buying an additional 1,621,558 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $71,375,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after acquiring an additional 560,332 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $54,243,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,316. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHKP. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.42.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.