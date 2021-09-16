Community Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,050 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Signature Bank comprises 1.3% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.88.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $263.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $272.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.10 and its 200 day moving average is $242.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

