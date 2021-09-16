Community Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,200 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Community Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,206,000 after buying an additional 279,851 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.95. 411,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,687,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

