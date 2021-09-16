Community Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.1% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.70. The company had a trading volume of 84,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,388. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.60. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

