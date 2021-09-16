Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Acquires $13,275.78 in Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director William R. Peeples purchased 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13,275.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CWBC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.97. 6,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,703. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $111.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.16. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 72,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

