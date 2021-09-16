Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to post $184.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $171.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $758.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $772.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $815.60 million, with estimates ranging from $773.60 million to $833.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Summit Insights lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $659,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,373. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $78.90 on Thursday. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -179.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

