Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVLT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Summit Insights lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $659,704.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,373 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $78.90 on Thursday. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.32, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average of $73.45.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.