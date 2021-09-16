Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 134,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,186,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

SID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 105.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

