Comparing Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NatWest Group and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NatWest Group -1.96% 3.94% 0.21% Private Bancorp of America 23.41% N/A N/A

9.2% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NatWest Group and Private Bancorp of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NatWest Group 1 5 3 0 2.22 Private Bancorp of America 0 0 2 0 3.00

Private Bancorp of America has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.93%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than NatWest Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NatWest Group and Private Bancorp of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NatWest Group $16.85 billion 2.01 -$477.65 million N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.25 $10.71 million $1.94 12.88

Private Bancorp of America has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NatWest Group.

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats NatWest Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments. The Commercial and Private Banking segment covers the Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and RBS International Commercial Banking sub-segments, involved in serving retail, commercial, corporate, and financial institution customers. The RBSI serves retail, commercial, corporate and financial institution customers in Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man and Gibraltar and financial institution customers in Luxembourg and London. The NatWest Markets offers corporate and institutional customers global market access, providing them with trading, risk management, and financing solutions. The Central Items and Other segment include corporate functions, such as RBS treasury, finance, risk management, compliance, legal, communications, and human resources. The company was founded on March 25, 1968

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

