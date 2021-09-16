Comparing TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) & Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of TTEC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 60.9% of TTEC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

TTEC has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TTEC and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTEC 7.58% 40.58% 12.16% Volt Information Sciences -2.14% 4.79% 0.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TTEC and Volt Information Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTEC $1.95 billion 2.39 $118.65 million $3.82 25.94 Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.10 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -5.78

TTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TTEC and Volt Information Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TTEC 0 2 4 0 2.67 Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

TTEC presently has a consensus target price of $113.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.53%. Volt Information Sciences has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.98%. Given Volt Information Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volt Information Sciences is more favorable than TTEC.

Summary

TTEC beats Volt Information Sciences on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc. is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions. The TTEC Engage segment provided digitally-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud prevention services. The company was founded by Kenneth D. Tuchman in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services. The North American MSP segment consists of managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers; managing suppliers and providing sourcing and recruiting support; statement of work management; supplier performance measurement; optimization and analysis; benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis; consolidated customer billing; and supplier payment management. The Corporate and Other segment includes general and administrative functions as well as remote hire services business in India. The company was founded by Jerome Shaw and William Shaw in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, CA.

