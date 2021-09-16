Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.44.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $106,068,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,698 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 113.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,883 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $35,496,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

