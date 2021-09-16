Conceal (CCX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $64,814.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $64,814.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,647.80 or 1.00067140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00074853 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008906 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $421.15 or 0.00884472 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.99 or 0.00434713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.69 or 0.00299666 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002032 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00071156 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,629,542 coins and its circulating supply is 11,291,837 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

