Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Down 6%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.51 and last traded at $20.06. 671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 85,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Separately, CICC Research began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTB. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

