Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,009.97

Shares of Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,009.97 ($13.20) and traded as low as GBX 1,005 ($13.13). Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.20), with a volume of 768 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,010 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,009.97. The firm has a market cap of £504.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.85.

About Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT)

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

