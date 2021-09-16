Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 49.7% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

