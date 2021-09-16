Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 256,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,987,061 shares.The stock last traded at $183.73 and had previously closed at $183.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.55 and a 200-day moving average of $175.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

