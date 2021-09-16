ContentBox Market Cap Achieves $2.70 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $1.62 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ContentBox has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.77 or 0.00443499 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001149 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000813 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

