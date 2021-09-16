Contrasting Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Accelerate Diagnostics and Akoya Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelerate Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Accelerate Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.50%. Akoya Biosciences has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.26%. Given Accelerate Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accelerate Diagnostics is more favorable than Akoya Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Akoya Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics $11.16 million 32.95 -$78.21 million ($1.40) -4.27 Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 15.92 -$16.71 million N/A N/A

Akoya Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Accelerate Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics -696.18% N/A -86.98% Akoya Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Akoya Biosciences beats Accelerate Diagnostics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The firm’s products include Accelerate Pheno and Accelerate PhenoTest. The company was founded on May 26, 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.