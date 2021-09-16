Contrasting Atotech (NYSE:ATC) & GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE)

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) and GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Atotech and GlyEco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atotech 1 7 3 0 2.18 GlyEco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atotech currently has a consensus target price of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.27%. Given Atotech’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Atotech is more favorable than GlyEco.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atotech and GlyEco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atotech $1.23 billion 3.80 -$289.40 million ($4.64) -5.20 GlyEco $6.46 million 0.00 -$5.31 million N/A N/A

GlyEco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atotech.

Profitability

This table compares Atotech and GlyEco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atotech -0.59% -1.20% -0.24% GlyEco N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Atotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of GlyEco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

About GlyEco

GlyEco, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of coolants, additives and related performance fluids. Its products and services include additives, ethylene glycol and antifreeze. The company was founded by Janet Carnell Lorenz, John Darc Lorenz, II and Todd L. Smith on October 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

