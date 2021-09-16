Contrasting Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) & Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and Asure Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinvent Technology Partners Y 0 0 0 0 N/A Asure Software 0 0 2 0 3.00

Asure Software has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.66%. Given Asure Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners Y.

Profitability

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Y and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A Asure Software -12.15% -0.75% -0.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.1% of Reinvent Technology Partners Y shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Asure Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Y and Asure Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Asure Software $65.51 million 2.41 -$16.31 million $0.05 164.60

Reinvent Technology Partners Y has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asure Software.

Summary

Asure Software beats Reinvent Technology Partners Y on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc. delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. The firm’s Asure HRServices offer ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

