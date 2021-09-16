Contrasting VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust N/A 21.55% 21.55% Vista Oil & Gas -7.40% -3.37% -1.25%

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.43, suggesting that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for VOC Energy Trust and Vista Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vista Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 88.89%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Vista Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $5.01 million 15.13 $3.83 million N/A N/A Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.43 -$102.75 million ($1.00) -4.50

VOC Energy Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vista Oil & Gas.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Vista Oil & Gas on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

