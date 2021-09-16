Contrasting Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Traeger and Whirlpool’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Traeger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Whirlpool $19.46 billion 0.69 $1.08 billion $18.55 11.47

Whirlpool has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.

Profitability

This table compares Traeger and Whirlpool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traeger N/A N/A N/A Whirlpool 8.76% 36.26% 8.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Traeger and Whirlpool, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traeger 0 1 9 0 2.90 Whirlpool 1 2 2 0 2.20

Traeger currently has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.64%. Whirlpool has a consensus target price of $212.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.07%. Given Traeger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Traeger is more favorable than Whirlpool.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Whirlpool shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Whirlpool shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Whirlpool beats Traeger on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Latin America; and Asia. Whirlpool was founded by Emory Upton, Fred Upton, and Louis C. Upton in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, MI.

