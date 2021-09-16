ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Update

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 130.4% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

CNVVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ConvaTec Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ConvaTec Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CNVVY stock remained flat at $$12.48 during trading hours on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2277 per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

