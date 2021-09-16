Convex Finance (CVX) Price Reaches $13.72 on Major Exchanges

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $293.19 million and $28.44 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for $13.72 or 0.00028821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00073743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00121384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00176115 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.63 or 0.07439955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,655.33 or 1.00138606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.21 or 0.00857777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 64,038,620 coins and its circulating supply is 21,376,501 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

