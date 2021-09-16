Copart, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Copart in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $148.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.24 and its 200 day moving average is $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $149.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

