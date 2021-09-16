Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.78, but opened at $28.44. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Core & Main shares last traded at $28.48, with a volume of 5,041 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CNM. Truist began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core & Main Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

